SpaceX Starship inches closer to second test flight

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 06:20 pm 2 min read

Starship is the world's most powerful and largest rocket (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has addressed all required "corrective actions" for its Starship vehicle ahead of its upcoming test flight, according to CEO Elon Musk. Touted to be the world's most powerful rocket, Starship faced multiple issues during its first-ever flight which happened in April, ultimately resulting in the rocket's explosion. Post the April flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducted an investigation to assess what went wrong.

The FAA investigation concluded on September 8

FAA's investigation into the first Starship flight's mishap concluded on September 8. The agency identified 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must take to prevent future mishaps. Via X, Musk revealed that 57 of those corrective measures—which include changes to the booster and Raptor engines—were completed. Musk stated that six of the 63 items refer to later flights. The FAA is responsible for awarding launch licenses, making it crucial for SpaceX to comply with these findings.

Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built

Starship is not only the most powerful but also the tallest rocket ever built, measuring an astounding 394 feet. It comprises two parts: an upper-stage spacecraft, also called Starship, and a Super Heavy booster. Musk envisions the fully reusable vehicle will make human settlements on Mars more economically feasible. Musk previously said Starship's second flight could take place as soon as the FAA grants a launch license. However, that approval is still pending and no launch date has been announced.

What will Starship's second test flight entail?

Starship's upcoming second test flight aims to achieve similar objectives as the first one. SpaceX plans to send the vehicle's upper stage halfway around Earth, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. Starship's April test flight wasn't successful in achieving that. A few minutes after lift-off, the rocket ran into technical issues, where its two stages failed to separate. The company then had to send a self-destruct command, causing it to explode over the Gulf of Mexico.

