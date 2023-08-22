Technology

Samsung is working on Galaxy Z FE foldable phone

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z FE foldable will be more affordably priced (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung might be planning to expand its FE line-up with annual releases. Besides the anticipated Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, there are rumors of Galaxy Z FE to be in development. A post from the tipster @Tech_Reve suggests that Samsung may introduce a Galaxy Z FE after launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 next year. However, it remains unclear whether the Galaxy Z FE would feature a flip-style or book-like foldable design.

Galaxy Z FE would offer flagship features at lower prices

Samsung's FE series is known for offering flagship-like features at more affordable prices. The brand's standard foldables are expensive and not everyone can afford them. However, the Galaxy Z FE may be the right one for buyers seeking to get a Samsung foldable at a slightly lesser price. While Flip5 and Fold5 start at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively, Samsung could make the upcoming FE model slightly cheaper, so that it is accessible to more consumers.

Samsung may release a low-cost foldable after all

While the leaker's track record is unknown, the possibility of Samsung releasing a fan edition foldable phone is not far-fetched. The brand may expand its FE portfolio with a more affordable foldable phone. This move would align with the company's strategy of providing flagship features at lower price points. However, it's essential to approach the latest tip-off with caution until Samsung makes an official announcement.