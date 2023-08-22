Technology

Japan to launch new lunar mission on August 26

The launch will happen from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan

Japan aerospace exploration agency (JAXA) is gearing up to launch the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on August 26. It will be JAXA's first lunar landing after the private Japanese moon lander, Hakuto-R crashed into the Moon in late April. SLIM is launching as a "ride-share" payload alongside the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), a collaboration between JAXA and NASA. The missions will launch atop a Mitsubishi H-2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center on Saturday.

SLIM will aim to achieve a precise lunar landing

As the name suggests, SLIM is a small-scale mission that aims to showcase precise lunar landing techniques. If SLIM manages a safe touchdown, it will mark a significant milestone in lunar exploration. It would allow landing spacecraft at desired locations rather than merely where it is convenient. The lander is equipped with high-resolution cameras and an image-processing algorithm that allows it to assess the optimal landing spot based on crater data.

SLIM could revolutionize space studies through lighter exploration systems

Precision landings could play a major role in future space exploration, by allowing access to scientifically interesting targets. SLIM's architecture could make it easier to achieve targeted landings on the Moon and other planets. Not only would the design be more economical but it can also help reduce weight. The mission could thereby revolutionize lunar and planetary study through lighter exploration systems.

Here's what the XRISM mission is about

Talking about XRISM, it is designed to study the most extreme objects in the universe. The spacecraft will be able to detect X-rays emitted by gas released from galaxy clusters, shedding light into the evolution of the universe. The onboard X-ray imager, called Xtend can provide one of the largest fields of view of that of any X-ray imaging satellite. The imager can cover a region approximately "60% larger than the average apparent size of the full Moon."