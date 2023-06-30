Technology

WhatsApp now lets Android beta users send high-quality videos

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 30, 2023 | 02:11 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available only to beta users (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Compromised image and video quality is something that has bothered users on WhatsApp. Looks like we may not have to worry about that in the future. WhatsApp is releasing a new feature that allows you to send high-quality videos. However, that option is not accessible to everyone just yet. It is currently available only on the Android beta version of the app.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send images in high quality for beta users. That served as an indication that the same improvement may be brought in for videos as well. Now that the improved video quality feature has finally made it to testing on the beta channel, we can expect it to get a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

The drawing editor offers media quality tool

The in-app drawing editor incorporates an additional media quality tool that offers two options for sending videos: Standard and HD. While the HD quality option will be clearer, the Standard option will relay the video files faster and will take up lesser storage space, according to WABetaInfo. By default, all video files will be sent via the "Standard quality option."

High-quality video messages will be tagged within messages

Do note that some form of compression will still be applied to the videos. That means while you cannot share media in its original quality, it will certainly better than before. High-quality video messages will be tagged within the message bubble in chats, making it easier for users to identify such messages. However, you will not be able to share high-quality videos through statuses.

The feature is part of the Android beta update 2.23.14.10

If you are a beta user, you can test the option to send high-quality videos now. It is a part of the latest Android beta update, carrying version 2.23.14.10. If you are unable to do so, you will have to wait for a few days. The feature will be made available to more beta users in the coming days.

WhatsApp recently introduced 32-member video calling feature for Windows beta

Recently, WhatsApp released the feature to place video calls with up to 32 participants for the Windows beta app. So far, only audio calls with this participant limit were allowed.