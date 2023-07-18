Technology

Instagram working on disappearing messages feature: How it works

Written by Akash Pandey July 18, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

Disappearing Messages feature is available on Meta-owned WhatsApp

Instagram is working on a feature, dubbed "Disappearing Messages." Leaker and developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, has shared screenshots of the upcoming ability, confirming its existence. As per the details listed in the images, the new add-on will offer more privacy to Instagram users, allowing them to automatically remove their message(s) from the receiver's inbox after 24 hours. A somewhat similar feature already exists on WhatsApp.

Why does this story matter?

Disappearing Messages was earlier introduced by Meta on WhatsApp in 2021. Two years later, the feature is now coming to Instagram. The new add-on will benefit those who are concerned about their privacy and don't want their messages to be saved indefinitely on someone else's device. By enabling disappearing messages, the entire conversation will be deleted automatically after a fixed duration, say 24 hours.

Everything to know about the new feature

The upcoming Instagram feature will allow users to send texts and other media that will be deleted from the recipient's inbox automatically, after a particular duration. The main benefit of disappearing messages will be to prevent the recipient from having a copy of the conversation. Using this feature will delete all content, regardless of its format, such as text messages, photos, documents, or videos.

Have a look at Paluzzi's tweet

Taking screenshots will not be possible

The new Instagram feature will permit the sender to be confident that their messages aren't seen after the desired duration. In addition, it will also prevent the recipient from taking a screenshot or screen recording. If attempted, a notification will appear in the chat.

How to enable it?

Once Disappearing Messages is rolled out, Instagram users should be able to set it for all recipients individually. The feature will be accessible from the receiver's inbox by clicking on their name in the top-left corner. Now, you would discover the "Disappearing Messages" option below "Theme." Simply click on it, and enable the toggle in the next window in order to activate the feature.

A nearly similar feature already exists on Instagram

To grant privacy, Instagram currently offers Vanish mode, which leaves absolutely no traces of a conversation. It allows individuals to send each other disappearing text messages, photos, and videos in chats. However, the existing facility slightly differs from the upcoming one. Once the Vanish mode is enabled, the sent content disappears as soon as someone leaves the chat space or even disables the feature.