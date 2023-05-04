Lifestyle

Why Wes Anderson is trending on Instagram

Why Wes Anderson is trending on Instagram

Written by Apurva P Edited by Lahari Basu May 04, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

There is an increasing popularity for the Wes Anderson's style of filmaking

There is a growing trend on Instagram and TikTok lately where people are posting videos in the Wes Anderson filmmaking style. Users take a bunch of random video clips and edit them in a rhythmic and Anderson aesthetic. These Reel videos are receiving millions of views across the world. Let us delve deeper to understand the trend and why it is becoming popular.

Acting like in an Anderson film

One of the instances that led to the trend was when American social media user Ava Williams posted a TikTok video in April headlined "You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson film." The video saw Ava filming herself on the commuter train as well as close-ups of her ticket and shoes. It garnered millions of views over a few days.

Girl in the train

Instagram post A post shared by avawillyums on May 4, 2023 at 10:20 am IST

Here's what is common in the trendy Reels

The background score in the Reels is "Obituary" by Alexandre Desplat, which was used in Anderson's The French Dispatch. Users attempt to recreate his unique cinematic aesthetic, which can be seen in The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. These visually appealing movies give viewers a sense of balance and symmetry and have a touch of enchantment and whimsical joy.

Wes Anderson aesthetics

Anderson's customary aesthetic filmmaking style is often distinguished by a highly stylized and unusual approach that separates him from his contemporaries. The indie director gives attention to the smallest detail and creates videos that are visually symmetrical and brilliantly colored, with vivid patterns, making them easily recognizable among his fans. The latest trend pays homage to his color palette, symmetry, and unique patterns.

Wes Anderson's world and we are living in it

The increasing number of videos under this trend tries to show how all our lives can be made into a Wes Anderson movie. Be it hanging out with your friends, spending time at home, or even random videos of daily activities - users have made them all trendy under the #wesanderson. The hashtag has millions of videos under it on both TikTok and Instagram.

Wes Anderson video in the animal world

Instagram post A post shared by nationaltrust on May 4, 2023 at 10:24 am IST

Indian social media users join the trend

As soon as the viral trend kicked off in TikTok, Indian users didn't wait long to jump on the bandwagon. Since TikTok is banned in India, people took to their Instagram accounts to participate in the trend. However, unlike other countries, it picked up a bit slowly in India, which could be due to a lower fan base or awareness for Anderson.

Daily aesthetics

Instagram post A post shared by wafakhatheeja on May 4, 2023 at 10:27 am IST