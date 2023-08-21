Technology

Caviar unveils Barbie-themed iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Flip5

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

The devices are available in limited quantities (Photo credit: Caviar)

Caviar, a renowned luxury customization company, has unveiled its exclusive Barbie-themed collection. This limited-edition series features special designs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, and the upcoming Watch Series 9. Each device in the collection boasts a stunning pink makeover, complete with gold and diamond accents that exude opulence. Do note that these are mere renders at this moment. However, if you have a big enough wallet, Caviar will make you one.

Extravagant stiletto design for smartphones

The smartphones in the #Barbiecore collection are covered with 24K rose gold. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is adorned with a pink faux fur pom-pom and a laser-engraved panel. It stands out with 49 rubies etched on the back. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is embellished with 61 Swarovski crystals surrounding the camera island and a luxurious pink alligator skin back. The rear also includes a laser engraving in the form of a stiletto.

Take a look at the Apple Watch Series 9 details

Apple will introduce the Watch Series 9 in September. However, ahead of the official debut, Caviar has showcased its version of the watch, which features a custom-made 316L stainless steel body with a Rose Gold PVD coating. Also adding to its lavish design are the golden decorative, alloy steel bolts and a rotating button. The smartwatch is paired with a textured pink rubber strap to go with the overall Barbie theme.

All three products will be produced in limited quantities

The new Caviar products will be limited to just 99 units of each design, making them truly exclusive collector's items. The special Galaxy Z Flip5 will be priced starting at $8,560 (nearly Rs. 7,11,000) for its 8GB/256GB model. The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $7,990 (roughly Rs. 6,64,000) for its 256GB model and go up to $9,990 (approximately Rs. 8,30,000) for the 2TB storage option. The smartwatch will cost $1,900 (around Rs. 1,58,000).