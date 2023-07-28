Cadbury Celebrations makes birthdays special with AI: How it works

Cadbury Celebrations' new campaign uses AI to personalize birthday songs (Photo credit: Cadbury)

Cadbury Celebrations' new campaign is redefining how birthdays are meant to be celebrated. It is doing this by targeting one of the most significant parts of birthdays - the birthday song. The aim of the campaign is to show how unique birthday songs can be. The gifting brand's new brainchild is the product of generative AI. Let's see how it works.

Users can choose genre, singer, and language

Cadbury Celebrations has created a microsite dubbed 'my birthday song' for its new campaign. On the site, users will have to answer multiple questions about the person to whom the song is dedicated. Users can also choose the genre of the song (Synth pop, Bhangra, Tropical, and R&B), singer (male or female), and language (English or Hindi). The AI will then create the lyrics.

The campaign uses 4 types of AI tools

Once the song's lyrics are generated, users can proceed to create the song. It can be shared or downloaded. The #MyBirthdaySong campaign has Ogilvy and Wavemaker as agency partners and Gan Studio and Uberduck as technology partners. The campaign involves four AI tools - AI-generated lyrics, AI-composed music, AI-generated vocals, and an AI that creates the song in real-time.

