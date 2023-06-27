Technology

Google DeepMind's upcoming AI model, Gemini, might outshine ChatGPT

DeepMind's Gemini AI model is expected to be better than GPT-4

ChatGPT might be the world's favorite artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, but that could change soon. At least, that's what Google's DeepMind thinks. The London-based research lab has made some lofty claims about its next large language model (LLM). According to its CEO, Demis Hassabis, DeepMind's next LLM will outclass the model behind ChatGPT. Let's see what DeepMind's upcoming LLM will be like.

Why does this story matter?

Google has played a significant role in shaping the current AI landscape. However, the company missed the beat when it came to capitalizing on its cutting-edge research. OpenAI took advantage of this with ChatGPT. Since then, the search giant has been playing the catch-up game. Its aim is crystal clear-make a product better than ChatGPT and other chatbots.

Gemini will be a combination of GPT-4-like tech and AlphaGo

The AI system Hassabis talked about is called Gemini. You probably heard this name for the first time at this year's Google I/O. Gemini is still in development. Hassabis told Wired that Gemini will be a combination of GPT-4-like technology and techniques used in DeepMind's famous AlphaGo. AlphaGo was the first AI to defeat a professional player in the board game, Go.

Gemini will have new capabilities

"At a high level, you can think of Gemini as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of the large models," Hassabis said. Gemini is expected to have new capabilities like planning and problem-solving. "We also have some new innovations that are going to be pretty interesting," Hassabis added.

AlphaGo was based on reinforcement learning

The current general AI systems lack proficient problem-solving or planning skills. This is where AlphaGo's abilities can help Gemini. AlphaGo was based on an AI technique called reinforcement learning, which enables the system to make tough choices by making repeated attempts and receiving feedback. It was also capable of tree search, which helped it look for possible moves on the board.

Google DeepMind was created by combining DeepMind and Google Brain

Gemini is one of the most ambitious projects of Google. It will be the first major accomplishment of Google DeepMind, the division created by consolidating DeepMind and Google Brain. DeepMind and Brain are responsible for some of the pathbreaking discoveries in the AI space. Google would be hoping that their collaboration will push the company to the front of the AI race.