Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 28, 2023 | 11:08 am 3 min read

Solana is currently trading at $25, which is down by 1.69% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.82% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $29,243.99. It is down by 2.11% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped down by 0.92% from yesterday to trade at $1,863.09. It has fallen 1.73% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $568.66 billion and $225 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $240.99, which is 0.24% more than yesterday and 1.09% lower than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.77, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.93% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.12%) and $0.077 (down 1.34%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.98 (down 0.88%), $5.21 (down 1.64%), $0.0000077 (down 0.77%), and $0.77 (down 2.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.69% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.89%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.66% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 6.75%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Immutable, Casper, Nexo, Internet Computer, and Stellar are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.88 (up 17.34%), $0.044 (up 5.27%), $0.66 (up 3.72%), $4.25 (up 2.33%), and $0.11 (up 2.15%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Theta Network, XDC Network, Mantle, and Synthetix. They are trading at $1,175.88 (down 5.81%), $0.77 (down 4.68%), $0.055 (down 3.93%), $0.55 (down 3.91%), and $2.81 (down 3.34%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,240.91 (down 0.79%), $13.18 (down 0.99%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $7.90 (down 0.85%), and $5.95 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Axie Infinity, Stacks, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.25 (up 2.33%), $0.88 (up 17.34%), $6.05 (down 0.72%), $0.55 (down 1.17%), and $0.44 (down 1.24%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.94 billion, which marks a 17.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion three months ago.

