Apple's Back to School offers revealed in India: Check deals

Written by Akash Pandey June 23, 2023 | 03:45 pm 3 min read

The Back to School program also lets you save on Magic Keyboard, and avail 20% off on AppleCare+

Apple has announced Back to School offer for students who want to grab a MacBook, iPad, or iMac this summer. The scheme brings in discounts on select models and provides some exclusive freebies on products. Students can avail the discounts till October 2, via Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and the brand's e-store. To take advantage of the offers, verification through UNiDAYS portal is necessary.

Every year, Apple runs a promotion for students that provides them with some discount on its hardware products. The current education offers are open to both existing and newly admitted college students. They are also applicable to teachers and staff at various levels. The products with discounts/benefits are accessible via Apple Store's special education section. However, you must first verify your eligibility.

How does the UNiDAYS portal work?

UNiDAYS specializes in discounts. It allows students from across the world to sign up and take advantage of special deals on a variety of goods from leading brands, including Apple. Students can sign up and verify their credibility on UNiDAYS to receive exclusive discounts on products and services. The website benefits school kids, students pursuing higher education, or those undertaking internships and professional placements.

MacBook Air 13-inch: Starts at Rs. 89,900

The MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 and M2 chipsets begins at Rs. 89,900 (Rs. 99,900) and Rs. 1,04,900 (MRP: Rs. 1,19,900), respectively. Additionally, customers will receive AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs. 14,000 for free with their purchase. The laptops feature a 13.3-inch Retina display, 720p/1080p camera, up to 16GB or 24GB (for M2) RAM, up to 2TB storage, and up to 18-hour battery.

MacBook Pro 13-inch: Starts at Rs. 1,19,900

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is retailing for Rs. 1,19,900, as opposed to its price tag of Rs. 1,29,900. Buyers also get a pair of second-generation AirPods with this product. The device uses an Apple M2 chipset, and offers a 13.3-inch Retina display, 720p web camera, up to 24GB of RAM, up to 2TB of internal storage, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch: Starts at Rs. 1,24,900

Apple's newly launched MacBook Air 15-inch is now available in India. The laptop starts at Rs. 1,34,900. However, it is available from Rs. 1,24,900 onward, along with free AirPods Gen 2, as a part of Back to School program. The device gets a 15.3-inch screen, 1080p web camera, Apple M2 chipset, up to 24GB RAM, up to 2TB storage, and 18 hours battery life.

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch are also available with discounts

MacBook Pro 14-inch with Apple M2 Pro starts at Rs. 1,84,900 (MRP: Rs. 1,99,900). The 16-inch model with Apple M2 Max begins at Rs. 2,29,900 (MRP: 2,49,900). Buyers get second-generation AirPods free with these models. They bear a 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch mini-LED display, respectively, a 1080p FaceTime camera, up to 96GB RAM, up to 8TB storage, and up to 22 hours battery life.

iPad, iMac, and Mac mini are also on offer

While iPad Air starts from Rs. 54,900 (MRP: Rs. 59,900), Pro models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch screens begin at Rs. 76,900 (MRP: Rs. 81,900) and Rs. 1,02,900 (MRP: Rs. 1,12,900), respectively. Apple is offering second-generation Apple Pencil with Pro models. The iMac and Mac mini start at Rs. 1,24,900 (MRP: Rs. 1,29,900) and Rs. 49,900 (MRP: Rs. 59,900), respectively, with free AirPods Gen 2.