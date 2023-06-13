Technology

MacBook Air 15-inch now available in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey June 13, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

The 15-inch MacBook Air runs macOS Ventura

Apple's newly announced MacBook Air 15-inch is now up for grabs in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900. It is available via the brand's online and offline stores, and authorized resellers. The new laptop is a great pick for day-to-day tasks. It is powerful, portable, and has a long battery life. Here is why it can be your next laptop.

The laptop is slim but packs a punch

The 15-inch MacBook Air retains the design elements of the 13-inch sibling, sporting a display notch for the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad. It packs a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. The device is 11.5mm thick and weighs 1.5 kg. It comes in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver.

Largest ever screen on any MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air has the biggest display Apple has ever offered on its Air-monikered laptop. There is a 15.3-inch QHD+ (1864x2880 pixels) IPS-level LED-backlit "Liquid Retina" screen, with 224ppi pixel density, 500-nits brightness, True Tone technology, and support for one billion colors.

You can get up to 18 hours of battery life

The MacBook Air 15-inch houses an M2 chipset, which features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It is configurable with up to 24GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The laptop packs a 66.5Wh battery, delivering 18 hours of battery life. There is a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt slots, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Get instant savings of Rs. 8,000

The 15-inch MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for its base 8GB/256GB configuration. The range-topping 24GB/2TB model is priced at Rs. 2,54,900. Buyers can avail Rs. 8,000 off by using eligible HDFC Bank cards. No-cost EMI offers are also available.

Should you buy the MacBook Air 15-inch?

Apple unveiled the MacBook Air 15-inch at WWDC 2023, showcasing the device's large screen, slim form factor, and capable hardware. The company even called it the "world's best 15-inch laptop." While we cannot verify Apple's claim, the laptop is a solid buy for those who want a premium machine with a slim profile, excellent battery life, and enough power for day-to-day tasks.