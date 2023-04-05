Business

India's first-ever Apple store will be launched in Mumbai soon

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 05, 2023

The new store could be inaugurated as soon as this month. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is all set to launch its first retail store in India in Mumbai. The tech giant has shared a glimpse of the upcoming store, called Apple BKC. It is located at Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The new store is expected to open as soon as this month and it will offer a range of products and services.

The store design is inspired by 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art

The new outlet is set up at the Jio World Drive Mall, which hosts some of the most popular brands and flagship stores. Taking inspiration from Mumbai's Kaali Peeli (black and yellow) taxi art, the "Apple BKC creative includes colorful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover," the company said.

Apple had released new wallpaper to commemorate the new store

In celebration of the store's opening, Apple has released a curated music playlist, which can be accessed using Apple Music, and a colorful new wallpaper which can be accessed from this link: https://www.apple.com/in/retail/bkc/. The playlist, by far and large, centers around the theme of 'Mumbai.'

Another store could be launched in New Delhi soon

According to reports, Apple is also planning to open another store in New Delhi. It could be located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. Reports suggest the store could cover more than 10,000 square feet but there is no official information regarding the matter at the moment. However, the Mumbai outlet will remain the company's flagship store in the country.

What's special about Apple Stores?

Until now, users in India could purchase Apple products either from the company's official e-store or from partner outlets. Apple's new brick-and-mortar store in India is bound to garner more customers and bolster its market in the country. At the stores, there are dedicated experts who give you walkthroughs of the products and let you try them for yourself before making a purchase.

The company conducts "Today at Apple" sessions at Apple stores

The company also conducts "Today at Apple" hands-on sessions at Apple Stores across the world. These events are aimed at helping customers get used to Apple products. A 'Today At Apple' event was conducted at the India Art Fair in New Delhi in February. You can check out when and where this event is being conducted from the official website.