Here's when you can shop at Apple BKC, Saket stores

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 11, 2023, 03:07 pm 3 min read

Apple Saket's barricade and logo are inspired by gates in Delhi (Photo credit: Apple)

After much anticipation, Apple has finally confirmed when it will open its first-ever retail stores in India. In fact, the company's first and second-ever stores in the country. Apple BKC in Mumbai, the company's first brick-and-mortar store in India, will open on April 18, while the company's second retail location, Apple Saket in Delhi, will open on April 20.

Why does this story matter?

India has been growing in importance in the Apple playbook. The South Asian country has emerged as a viable alternative to the company's trouble-ridden China operation.

Apple's retail stores are known for offering customers an experience rather than just products. Their presence in India is a testament to how the company sees the country.

They will further enhance Apple's position in India's smartphone market.

Apple BKC is inspired by 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art

Apple BKC is located at the Jio World Drive shopping mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. The store's design is inspired by Mumbai's iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art. The store, which spans about 22,000 square feet, features a whimsical, redesigned logo and the classic Apple greeting that says, "Hello Mumbai." The store will open at 11:00am on April 18.

Apple Saket takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates

Compared to BKC, Apple Saket is a smaller store. The store is spread over 10,000 square feet. Apple Saket is inspired by the national capital's many gates. The company revealed the store's barricade today. It features a unique design with several gates commemorating Delhi's storied past. The logo of the store tells the same story. The store will open at 10:00am on April 20.

Tim Cook to visit India after 7 years

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to inaugurate the company's first retail store in India. This will be Cook's first visit to India in seven years. The inauguration of Apple BKC and Apple Saket are only two days apart. Therefore, we can expect Cook to be present at the Saket store too. Apple has seen enormous growth in India since Cook's last visit.

Apple set record numbers in India last year

The last few years have seen India becoming more important to Apple. The company plans to make India its own sales region, following a surge in demand for Apple products. The company had a record-setting performance in the last quarter of 2022 in India. iPhone shipments rose 18% year-over-year in the last quarter. Cook then said he is very "bullish" on India.

India has become an attractive alternative to China

With the rising US-China tensions, Apple sees India as an alternative manufacturing hub. Foxconn, Apple's largest supplier, is set to build a manufacturing facility near Bengaluru. In the upcoming factory, Foxconn will manufacture iPhone parts. The company might also manufacture Apple handsets at the factory. Apple plans to scale its production in India in the coming years.