New WhatsApp feature: Link accounts to web using phone number

Written by Akash Pandey July 08, 2023 | 05:37 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, which allows Android users to link their account to WhatsApp web using their phone number, instead of scanning the QR code. The facility may be accessible on iOS beta too. Separately, the Meta-backed platform is releasing a sticker suggestion feature for iOS beta users. Here's more about the new add-ons and how to use them.

No need for QR codes to sign into WhatsApp web

The feature to link an account to WhatsApp Web using a phone number is available after installing the Android beta update with version ID 2.23.14.18. Currently, to access your account on WhatsApp web, you need to scan the QR code from the WhatsApp account, which is operational on your phone. If your device has an irresponsive camera, you cannot use WhatsApp on a desktop.

How to link account to web using your phone number?

Open WhatsApp web, and use the "Link with phone number" option. Now, type the phone number, which you are using for your WhatsApp account on your smartphone. It will generate a new eight-digit code. Open WhatsApp on your phone, tap on the three-dot menu and select "Linked Devices." Click on "Link a device," tap on "Link with phone number instead," and fill-in the code.

Sticker suggestions are now part of WhatsApp for iOS

The sticker suggestion feature is discoverable in the iOS beta version 23.14.0.70. It is a meaningful add-on, given the list of installed stickers continues to grow over time on a user's smartphone, making it difficult to search for any particular sticker from the collection. The new feature makes it easy to find a specific sticker for any situation simply by typing a related emoji.

You will discover a sticker tray above the keyboard

Once you have installed the latest iOS beta, you may notice a new sticker tray above the regular keyboard within your WhatsApp account. Upon entering a specific emoji, the tray will display all the stickers associated with the inserted text. To check if the feature is enabled for your account, simply type an emoji in the chat text field.

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to silence unknown callers

WhatsApp now allows users to "Silence Unknown Callers," offering better control over who can connect with them. Once you enable the feature, it automatically identifies and filters out spam calls and calls from unknown numbers. In addition, the alerts for such incoming calls are automatically disabled to prevent distraction. The callers are later shown in the notification panel.