Limited-time Amazon deal! Top-rated 55-inch LG TV is 50% off

Written by Akash Pandey July 08, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

The 55-inch LG smart TV has a 2.0ch speaker setup (Photo credit: LG)

LG makes some of the best smart TVs in the world. However, not everyone can bear the expense of the brand's offerings. Thanks to Amazon, you can bring home a 55-inch LG smart TV by paying half the original price. If you want a cinema-like immersion and enjoy your favorite content on a large 4K screen, this deal is worth considering.

The device offers 60Hz refresh rate, adaptive brightness, and more

The 55-inch LG smart TV bears a minimalist design and super thin bezels, to complement your home decor. The television offers a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, HLG/HDR10 Pro, and Filmmaker mode, along with AI-powered adaptive brightness control to auto-adjust the brightness level depending on the lighting. The onboard 4K Upscaler feature enhances the clarity when watching non-4K videos.

It is equipped with three HDMI ports

The 55-inch LG smart TV includes three HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port, an ethernet slot, an optical port, and an eARC slot. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

The television can be used for casual gaming

The 55-inch LG smart TV uses an α5 Gen5 AI processor, paired with LG graphics, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The device boots WebOS, and includes a host of content streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. For gaming, the settings can be customized using the Game Optimizer feature. There are ALLM and HGIG modes, as well.

How much does it cost?

The 55-inch LG smart TV has a price tag of Rs. 79,990 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce site is offering the device for Rs. 45,990. In addition, buyers can avail the limited-time Rs. 4,500 coupon discount. An instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 is applicable via HDFC Bank card transactions. No-cost EMI options on leading bank cards are also available.

Here's how to bag the deal

Head to this Amazon India product page, checkmark on the coupon discount box, and proceed with the Buy Now option. Further, use an HDFC Bank credit card to avail bank discount. In case of a no-cost EMI-based purchase, check the eligibility first.