Samsung unveils world's first HDR10+ gaming title, The First Descendant

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

The open beta testing of "The First Descendant" will begin on September 19 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has announced that The First Descendant, a free-to-play third-person shooter developed by Nexon, will be the first game to support HDR10+ gaming standard. This standard allows games to automatically adjust brightness and colors based on a connected monitor or TV's capabilities, resulting in enhanced highlight and shadow detail as well as more accurate color reproduction. The HDR10+ gaming is designed for low latency and compatibility with variable refresh rates.

HDR10+ gaming's adoption and popularity

The HDR10+ gaming standard is available on select high-end Samsung TVs and Odyssey gaming monitors as well as specific TV models from Panasonic, TCL, and more. Prior to Samsung's announcement, in 2022, NVIDIA revealed plans to add support for HDR10+ gaming to its RTX and 16-series graphics cards. The standard has been around for years now. However, it may not be as widely supported as Dolby Vision, despite being an open and royalty-free competitor.

The standard supports dynamic metadata

One of the key features of HDR10+ gaming is its dynamic metadata support, which enables improved colors and enhanced highlight and shadow detail. While Xbox consoles currently support the Dolby Vision standard for games, HDR10+ gaming is yet to receive support from Sony and Microsoft for their platforms. This HDR format may face challenges in achieving widespread adoption compared to Dolby Vision.

Additional titles may include HDR10+ technology

Although The First Descendant is the first game announced to support HDR10+ gaming, it is not the only title Samsung has mentioned in relation to the standard. In late 2021, Samsung cited Saber Interactive's Redout 2 and Pinball FX, along with Happy Trails and The Kidnapped Princess, as games that would showcase the technology. However, the extent of their support for the standard remains unclear.