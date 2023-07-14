Technology

Meta blocks EU users from accessing Threads via VPN

Written by Athik Saleh July 14, 2023 | 06:43 pm 3 min read

EU users can't access Meta's Threads with VPN (Photo credit: Threads)

Meta's recently launched Threads has been a runaway success. Threads is available everywhere but in the EU region. That didn't stop European people from accessing the app with the help of VPNs. But many EU-based users complained today about the inability to use Threads through VPN. Meta has now confirmed their doubts. The company has blocked access to Threads via VPN.

Why does this story matter?

Meta introduced Threads to challenge Twitter. The app has onboarded over 100 million users in a matter of a few days. Interestingly, that does not include EU users. The company has decided to stay away from the region due to its privacy record. It seems Meta is hell-bent on keeping it that way until it reaches an agreement with the EU's privacy regulators.

Meta took 'further measures' to block EU users from Threads

Earlier today, multiple screenshots from EU users appeared on Twitter indicating they were not able to access Threads. Even with VPN, profiles or content did not load. Later, Meta released an official statement. "Threads is currently unavailable in most European countries and we have taken further measures to prevent people from those countries accessing threads," the company said.

Even VPN can't help EU users anymore

Threads extensively tracks user data

The EU didn't block Meta from launching Threads. It is Meta that is preemptively careful with the app. Considering the bloc's privacy concerns about Meta's apps, it is a wise decision. Threads is cut from the same cloth as Facebook or Instagram. Based on the app's iOS listing, the app is a privacy nightmare. It may collect up to 14 kinds of data.

Meta is wary of the Digital Market Act

Meta is also wary of Europe's new anti-trust regime dubbed the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA contains rules that could deal a significant blow to Meta's business model. DMA prohibits 'gatekeeper' companies from combining data from different services. Meta combines data from different apps for targeted advertising. The law makes it mandatory to seek users' explicit consent before combining their personal data.

Threads's launch in the EU might be too late

Meta assured users that Threads will be available in Europe soon. However, it didn't specify any date. Being too late may not fare well for the company, as it risks the possibility of the hype surrounding Threads dying down. According to data from Sensor Tower, daily active users on Threads have fallen by 20% this week.