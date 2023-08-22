Technology

X working on headline-free news sharing: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 22, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Musk believes this will help combat clickbait

Elon Musk is working on removing headlines from news articles shared on X, as reported by Fortune. This change is designed to decrease the vertical space tweets occupy on users' screens, allowing more posts within their timelines. When sharing a link on X, only an image and URL overlay will be displayed, with users having the option to manually add headlines as text if they wish. Musk apparently believes this will help combat clickbait and enhance user experience.

Journalists invited to publish on X

Musk is also encouraging journalists to publish directly on X for increased freedom and higher income potential. As part of his vision for X as the "everything app," he wants the platform to offer more than just a space for sharing thoughts. Since taking the helm in October 2022, he has introduced numerous changes, including Twitter Blue and extended tweet and video capabilities.

Musk's vision is to build an exceptional network

Recognizing the current lack of exceptional social media networks, Musk is determined to build one with X. Despite predictions of failure, he and X CEO Linda Yaccarino remain steadfast in their commitment to creating a valuable platform. Critics were vocal when Musk rebranded Twitter, but he believes X can fill the void left by other social media sites.

Job search feature coming to X

In the near future, X may offer users the ability to search for job postings online. This facility aligns with Musk's goal of making X an all-inclusive application and further expands its capabilities.