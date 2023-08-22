Technology

WhatsApp rolls out video messages and screen-sharing for iOS users

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 22, 2023 | 10:35 am 2 min read

The features will be made available to more users over the coming days

WhatsApp's latest stable update for iOS, carrying version 23.16.78, brings exciting new features such as video messages and screen sharing during video calls. These features, which were announced earlier, are now being widely rolled out to users. The enhancements offer users a more genuine and personalized way to communicate while maintaining privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

How to send a video message?

To send a video message, simply tap the microphone button within a chat, switch to video mode, and hold to record. You can swipe up to lock the recording for hands-free use, similar to recording voice notes. Video messages can be shared immediately, providing a more authentic and spontaneous experience. As opposed to regular videos, video messages can only be up to 60 seconds long.

Screen-sharing feature elevates video calls experience

Talking about the other notable feature in the latest iOS update, the screen-sharing option is a great enhancement to video calls, which allows participants to share the screen with others in the conversation. The feature will be accessible during video calls via the 'screen share' button. You can either choose to share a specific app or your entire screen.

More users will receive access to the features soon

The latest iOS update is now available on the App Store. However, some users may receive these features over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog. To ensure access to new features, security updates, and bug fixes, it's recommended to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and TestFlight app (for beta users).