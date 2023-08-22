Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 22 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023

The Evo Vault event runs until September 29, providing ample time for players to participate and win prizes (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched the exciting Evo Vault event, giving players the opportunity to acquire four stunning Evo gun skins and token crates. However, to unlock these, players must use diamonds—the in-game currency that is obtainable by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. While not everyone is willing to invest resources, game developers have introduced an alternative method of reward collection. Players can use redeemable codes and earn a range of exciting bonuses for free.

Unlock skins and boost your arsenal

The Free Fire MAX Evo Vault prize pool includes enticing items like the MP5 - Platinum Divinity (Level 1) and XM8 - Destiny Guardian (Level 1), among others. Players need to note that these skins are initially offered at Level 1, requiring further investment to unlock all associated perks. To maximize their chances of winning, players can take advantage of the discounted 10-spin pack for 180 diamonds.

Redeem codes for free in-game items

In addition to the Evo Vault event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also obtain free items by using redeem codes. They should visit the game's redemption website and log in with their registered credentials. After entering a redeem code into the text box and clicking confirm, successful redemptions will result in rewards appearing in the player's mail section within 24 hours. This process offers an alternative way for players to enhance their gaming experience without spending diamonds.

Check out the codes for August 22

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for August 22 are listed here. Utilize them to unlock rewards. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG