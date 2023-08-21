Technology

Sony India announces Rs. 7,500 discount on PlayStation 5

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 21, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

The offer starts from August 24 and runs until September 2

Sony has announced an exciting limited-time discount of Rs. 7,500 on the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition, slashing its price from the original retail price of Rs. 54,990 to Rs. 47,490. This offer will be available from August 24 to September 2, through participating retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and select retailers. The Digital Edition, which is priced at Rs. 39,990, will not receive any discount.

Comparing PS5 standard and Digital Edition models

The PlayStation 5 gaming console comes in two versions: the standard Disc Edition and the Digital Edition. The primary difference between them is that the Disc Edition supports physical Blu-ray discs. On the other hand, the Digital Edition lacks a disc drive and can only play digital games. In November last year, the prices of both editions were raised and hence this limited-period offer is a good opportunity to grab the Disc Edition of PS5 in India.

The gaming console supports gaming at up to 120fps

As for the highlights, both the Disc Edition and the Digital Edition of PlayStation 5 come with Dual Sense wireless controllers and adaptive triggers. The devices offer AMD RDNA 2 graphics, coupled with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 825GB of storage. They are equipped with an octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor. They support gaming at up to 120fps.