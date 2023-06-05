Technology

WhatsApp update for iOS, Android: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2023, 03:30 am 3 min read

WhatsApp is introducing several changes to enhance the in-app experience

WhatsApp is planning to add iPad as a compatible companion device to its Android client. The ability will be noticeable in a future update of the app. The Meta-backed platform is also pushing an update, which introduces a new calling button along with a context menu, on iOS. This feature is currently limited to select beta testers. Here are more details.

Feature #1: iPad as a companion device on Android

WhatsApp has recently rolled out companion mode, allowing users to link an additional iOS device to an existing WhatsApp account. Individuals can link up to four devices to their accounts while maintaining the same level of privacy and security with end-to-end encryption. Now, the messaging platform is working on adding compatibility with iPad as a new linked device for Android.

It is operational on WhatsApp beta for Android

As per the screenshot by WABetaInfo, iPad finally seems to be a recognizable linked device. This indicates that in the near future, users will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to their existing account or say, their existing WhatsApp account on Android with their iPad. Users will be able to discover this feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.12 update.

Feature #2: New calling button with context menu for iOS

WhatsApp is now implementing minor tweaks to the group chat screen on iOS. The changes in the chat header include a new calling icon and a context menu with "video call" and "voice call" options. It will be noticeable after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.76 update from the TestFlight app. A broader rollout is expected to happen soon.

Look for a video call icon with plus sign

Previously, different icons for video and voice calls were available. Now, a single re-designed icon will appear in group chats. This icon displays a context menu with two options for audio and video calls, respectively. If a video call icon with a plus sign is available on your chat header, it means the feature is enabled for your account.

WhatsApp is working on re-designed settings and keyboard

WhatsApp is developing a redesigned settings page for its iOS client. This will enhance the in-app experience for users when they are navigating through the app settings. The Meta-owned platform is also working on a re-designed keyboard, along with an emoji category bar and more for Android. Both facilities are currently under development. They are expected to be released in the near future.