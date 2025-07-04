Pakistan wasn't only adversary during Op Sindoor; India had 3

The Indian Army has revealed that the recent cross-border escalation with its neighbor involved three adversaries: Pakistan and China, with Turkey playing a supportive role. "We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support," Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), said.

Counteroffensive launched Background of the conflict The tension between India and Pakistan intensified after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Tactical approach 'No scope of absorbing the pain...' Lt Gen Singh also said that a few lessons can be learned from Operation Sindoor. "Air defense and how it panned out during the entire operation was important... This time, our population centers were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that," he said. He added, "There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago."

Targets Planning, selection of targets based on lot of data Regarding the targets in Pakistan and PoK, Lt Gen Singh said the planning and selection of targets was based on a lot of data that was collected using technology and human intelligence. "So a total of 21 targets were actually identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage. It was only the final day or the final hour that the decision was taken that these nine targets would be engaged."

'We need a robust air defense system' At the event 'New Age Military Technologies' organised by FICCI, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh says, "Air defence and how it panned out during the entire operation was important... This time, our population…"

Experimental ground China-Pakistan defense relationship has evolved Lt Gen Singh further said that the China-Pakistan defense relationship has gone beyond conventional arms transfers. He alleged that China is using its close ties with Pakistan as a "live lab" to test military technology, including advanced platforms and surveillance systems in real-world scenarios. "81 percent of the military hardware in Pakistan is Chinese. China is able to test its weapons against other weapons, so it's like a live lab available to them," he said.