India refuses to sign SCO document for not mentioning Pahalgam 

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has refused to sign a joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China 's Qingdao. Per NDTV, the document did not include the Pahalgam terror attack and failed to reflect India's strong stance on terrorism. However, it mentioned Balochistan, indirectly blaming India for unrest there. India's decision to not sign the joint communique is in line with its independent positions in multilateral forums.

Anti-terrorism stand 'Terrorism as state policy...': Singh on Pahalgam attack The country had earlier refused to endorse paragraphs supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative at the 2023 SCO summit. The SCO Summit, attended by defense ministers of 10 member states, including China, Russia, Pakistan, and India, focused on regional peace and security. Signing the joint document, according to India, would have weakened India's position on terrorism and regional security, TOI reported, citing officials.

Strategic autonomy India's stand in line with independent positions in multilateral forums During the meeting, Singh, without naming Pakistan, said some countries use cross-border terrorism as a policy instrument and provide shelter to terrorists. "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such nations," Singh said. The defense minister also mentioned India exercised its "right to defend" itself, referring to 'Operation Sindoor,' which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Statement 'Should prevent spread of youth radicalization' "India's zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicenters of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them," Singh said. "We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth," he added.