To facilitate this major investment, the Gujarat government is facilitating the construction of 1,500 residential units for Tata employees and vendors.

The initiative is part of a larger plan to make Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, clarified that these facilities were built by private developers on auctioned plots through a special purpose vehicle set up by the state.