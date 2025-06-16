A Bajaj Finance shareholder holding 10 shares as of the record date, June 16, will receive 40 additional shares under the 4:1 bonus issue, taking their total to 50 shares.

Investors who purchased shares on or after June 16 will not be eligible for this bonus.

Following the bonus, the stock will undergo a 1:2 split, doubling the shareholder's 50 shares to 100.

Thus, someone with 10 shares before the record date will hold 100 shares after both corporate actions.