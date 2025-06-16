Who is Arun Srinivas, Meta India's new chief?
What's the story
Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director (MD) and Head for the company's business in India. He will take over from July 1, 2025.
The announcement comes after Sandhya Devanathan, VP and current Head of Meta India, was given an expanded role to oversee Meta's South East Asia business.
Srinivas will report to Devanathan.
Career trajectory
Srinivas has been heading Meta's advertising business in India
Srinivas has been with Meta since September 2020, where he has been heading its advertising business in India.
He had joined the company as Director and Head of its Global Business Group.
Prior to his stint at Meta, he was the COO and Global CMO at Ola.
He has also held key positions at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, and venture capital firm WestBridge Capital.
Strategic focus
India's largest user market is Meta's focus
In his new role, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta's business, innovation, and revenue priorities to serve its partners and clients.
He will lead the company's India charter and strengthen strategic partnerships with top Indian brands, advertisers, developers, and partners to drive growth.
This is particularly important as India is Meta's largest user market with over a billion monthly users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Leadership transition
Arun's impressive track record makes him ideal leader: Devanathan
Commenting on the appointment, Devanathan said, "As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market."
"Arun's impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta's continued investment in the country," she said.