What's the story

The Indian government has cleared a massive deal of almost ₹64,000 crore with France for the purchase of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets.

The deal was cleared by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security and is a government-to-government deal for two variants of the aircraft, ANI reported.

They include 22 single-seat Rafale-Ms and four twin-seat trainers.

The contract also includes weapons, simulators, crew training, and five-year performance-based logistics support.