Monsoon session to begin today; Sitharaman to table Economic Survey

What's the story The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament will begin on Monday, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the first Union Budget of the third Narendra Modi-led central government on Tuesday. The session, scheduled to conclude on August 12, will primarily focus on passing the budget document. In addition to this, six new bills have been listed for introduction by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The finance minister will also present the Economic Survey on Monday.

Statement

'Looking forward to constructive session...': Rijiju

After the customary all-party meeting before the session on Sunday afternoon, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "As we prepare for the Budget Session, it's clear that running Parliament smoothly is a collective responsibility...Looking forward to a constructive session & meaningful discussions!" Rijiju added that the Monsoon sitting would primarily focus on financial matters but added that "essential legislative and other business will also be taken up during the session."

Opposition strategy

Opposition prepares to challenge government

According to reports, 55 leaders attended the meeting, although Leader of Opposition in the two Houses Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress floor leaders were absent. The opposition, led by the Congress, plans to challenge the Centre on issues like public examination irregularities, price rise, unemployment, and railway safety. They have also demanded the Lok Sabha deputy speaker position. Notably, this session is the first full Parliament session since the 2024 general elections.

2024 budget

All eyes on Budget

All eyes will be on the Budget. Sitharaman presented an interim budget on February 1—focusing on fiscal prudence and announcing a major increase in capital expenditure, with continued emphasis on welfare for the poor, women, youth, and farmers. Additionally, the government plans to introduce the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934 to improve business in civil aviation. Other bills include the Boilers Bill, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Political landscape

2024 Lok Sabha result

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 240 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats and had to rely on allies to form the government for a third consecutive term. This was a contrast to its performances in the 2014 and 2019 elections, where the party achieved a majority on its own with 272 and 303 MPs, respectively. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by the Congress, meanwhile, secured 234 seats.