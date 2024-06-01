Next Article

Congress party reverses decision on exit polls

By Chanshimla Varah 06:03 pm Jun 01, 202406:03 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, the Congress Party has decided to participate in the exit poll debates, reversing its previous decision. The announcement came a day after the party dismissed these debates as "speculation and slugfest for TRP." This change in stance followed a meeting with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties on Saturday, the last day of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

United front

INDIA bloc parties unite to 'expose' BJP in debates

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera announced that the INDIA bloc parties have reached a consensus to "expose" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its "ecosystem" on what they termed as "prefixed exit polls." Khera stated, "After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening."

Strategy meeting

INDIA bloc meeting held at Congress President's residence

The meeting of the INDIA bloc parties took place at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Leaders from Congress, the Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) were present for the discussions. Notably absent were Trinamool Congress party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Election wrap-up

Exit polls to follow conclusion of Lok Sabha elections

The exit polls will be released after voting concludes on Saturday evening, marking the end of the last phase of elections. Fifty-seven parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are going to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are contesting in this phase.