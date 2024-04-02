Next Article

The ECI announced the deployment of special observers for 2024 elections

ECI appoints special observers to oversee Lok Sabha polls

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:08 pm Apr 02, 202402:08 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the deployment of special observers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Special observers (general and police) have been deployed in populous states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. They are also tasked with overseeing concurrent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Observers' duties

Observers' role in ensuring fair election process

The special observers will supervise the randomization of personnel, security forces, and voting machines. Additionally, special expenditure observers have been assigned to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and UP . Their primary duty is to enhance monitoring of election expenditure and combat issues related to financial influence and illicit distribution of liquor and freebies during elections.

Observers' profile

Special observers: Experienced civil servants with proven track record

The ECI has selected former civil servants as special observers, who have a proven track record of domain expertise and experience with election processes. Their main responsibility is to provide critical feedback and vigilant oversight to ensure the fairness, impartiality, and credibility of elections. They are also entrusted with "safeguarding the democratic process from any potential disruptions."

Role clarification

ECI details roles and responsibilities of observers

The ECI has released a comprehensive list detailing the roles and responsibilities of these officers. This includes their presence at state headquarters, coordination with regional heads and nodal officers from various agencies, attention towards border sensitivities, and ensuring adherence to election guidelines and regulations. The Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

2024 polls

NDA versus INDIA in 2024 elections

The upcoming general elections in India will witness a high-voltage battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying for a third term and aiming to secure 400 seats. Meanwhile, a group of opposition parties have come under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance to form a united front against the saffron party.