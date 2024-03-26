Next Article

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues 2nd order from jail

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:26 pm Mar 26, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his second order from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody jail on Tuesday. He called on Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to guarantee the availability of free medication at local Mohalla Clinics. Bharadwaj confirmed at a press briefing that Kejriwal remains committed to the health of Delhi's citizens. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed his actions "drama" and demanded his resignation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—by ED comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. He has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum.

BJP speaks

BJP alleges Kejriwal playing 'victim card'

BJP leader Harish Khurana accused Kejriwal of creating unnecessary "drama" by expressing concern for Delhi while in custody. "Suddenly, he is now worried about Delhi. It's a drama to play the victim card," he said. On Tuesday, the BJP also staged a protest in Delhi, calling for Kejriwal's resignation. The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, with several senior BJP leaders in attendance.

On March 23

Kejriwal's first order from jail

Kejriwal issued his first government order from the lockup on March 23. The order was related to the national capital's water supply and sewage issues. Reportedly, it was issued through a note to Delhi Minister Atishi, who handles the ministry. The order was issued two days following his arrest by the ED on March 21. To recall, the AAP made it clear that Kejriwal will continue to be CM despite his arrest.

No Holi

AAP leaders boycott Holi celebrations in solidarity with Kejriwal

In reaction to Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leaders chose not to participate in Holi celebrations as a form of protest. Atishi shared her emotions online, stating that Kejriwal's concern for Delhi's residents moved her to tears despite his personal challenges. The decision highlights the party's unity and support for their leader during this difficult period, she said. Separately, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely also voiced support for Kejriwal's arrest.

Protest rally

INDIA bloc plans rally on March 31

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that PM Modi is "intimidated by Kejriwal". He said that Kejriwal has become a more formidable opponent since his arrest. Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced plans for a large-scale rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan. Raut also confirmed the joint protest rally in Delhi by the opposition, which he and other leaders plan to attend.