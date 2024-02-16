The 24-year-old student was found hanging in his hostel room

MTech student found dead in IIT-Delhi hostel room

By Riya Baibhawi 12:38 pm Feb 16, 202412:38 pm

What's the story In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old M.Tech student was found hanging in his room at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. According to reports, the incident came to light when the student's family asked his hostel mates to check on him. He had reportedly not been responding to their calls. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Next Article

Probe underway

Police takes custody of mortal remains

Reports said, when the hostel mates went to check on the student, Sanjay Nerkar, they found the door locked from inside. When he did not respond to repeated knocks, they alerted the hostel guard, who broke open the door and discovered his body hanging from the ceiling. The police have taken custody of the mortal remains of the student, reports added. Nerkar was a native of Nashik, Maharashtra.

Statement

Condolence meeting to held at IIT-Delhi

The Dean, Student Affairs of IIT-Delhi has released a statement informing about the student's death. It said that a condolence meeting will be held soon at the premises. In its statement, the institute called it a "tragic and an untimely demise." "While we try to deal with an unbearable pain, the loss to (the student's) family is unimaginable," the statement added.

NCRB data

70% rise in student suicides in 2023

One of the most tragic developments in the education sector in 2023 was the significant increase in student suicides in India. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data indicated a 70% rise in student suicides in 2023 compared to previous years. Last year, a 20-year-old student of IIT-Delhi died by suicide at his home in Shahdara in the national capital.

Helpline

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).