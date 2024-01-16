Republic Day: Will airspace restrictions in Delhi affect flight movement

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:51 pm Jan 16, 202406:51 pm

Scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators will not be affected

Delhi's airspace will experience restrictions from January 19 to 25, as well as on January 26 and 29, due to Republic Day preparations. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating that non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will be prohibited from taking off or landing at Delhi airport between 10 am and 1.15 pm during this period. The official confirmed that scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators will not be affected.

Impact on flight operations and exceptions

The NOTAM will also not impact operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), Army aviation helicopters, or state-owned aircraft/helicopters carrying a governor or chief minister. On Republic Day, January 26, no flights will be permitted to take off or land from 6 am to 9 pm. These measures are in place to ensure safety and security during the Republic Day celebrations and related events, an official said.

Additional restrictions on January 29

On January 29, the day of the Beating the Retreat ceremony, the NOTAM issued by AAI will prohibit any landing or take-off of flights at Delhi airport from 6 am to 9 pm. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi is India's largest airport, handling approximately 1,300 flights daily.

Preparations underway for Republic Day parade

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2024 are in full swing at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi police have increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day.

Delhi witnesses flight disruption

Delhi has been witnessing flight disruptions and cancellations due to dense fog in parts of North India. On Tuesday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that visibility at Palam and Safdarjung Airports was under 500 meters in the morning. As a result, over 100 flights were delayed and 17 flights were canceled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.