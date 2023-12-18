Delhi Police teams investigating Parliament security breach in 6 states

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:59 pm Dec 18, 202308:59 pm

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police teams in 6 states investigating case

The Delhi Police's Special Cell teams have arrived in six states to probe last week's Parliament security breach incident. These states reportedly include Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Besides, 50 separate teams have also been formed that are probing the accused persons' digital data, bank details, and backgrounds. Moreover, as part of the probe, the Special Cell teams are reportedly taking the accused along and keeping them in safe houses in these six states.

Why does this story matter?

Two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on December 13. They raised slogans and set off smoke bombs. Two others, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament simultaneously before being arrested. Notably, all the accused were handed over to different units of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday.

Accused handed over to different probe teams for investigation

While Sharma is being investigated by the team of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Saket, Southern Range, Manoranjan was handed over to the Special Cell of New Delhi Range (NDR), Lodhi Road. The alleged mastermind of the attack, Lalit Jha, was handed over to the Special Cell team of Janakpuri, South Western Range. Meanwhile, the investigation of Azad is being handled by the Special Cell team of the national capital's New Friends Colony.

Police raided Azad's home in Haryana's Jind

On the other hand, a squad of Delhi Police officers raided Azad's house on Sunday. According to reports, cops reached her residence in the Gasho Khurd village in Haryana's Jind district late at night and were there for around 40 minutes. Officials refused to comment on the matter, but Azad's brother told the media that the police searched her room. They reportedly took her personal diary, bank details, and books on revolutionaries.

6 people arrested in Parliament security breach probe

With the arrest of co-conspirator Mahesh Kumawat on Saturday, the number of people arrested in connection to the Parliament security breach incident reached six. Reportedly, the mastermind Jha had fled to Kumawat's "hideout" in Rajasthan from Delhi following the incident. Furthermore, Kumawat was allegedly involved in the destruction of the mobile phones of the accused to conceal technical evidence.