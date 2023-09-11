Delhi High Court directs police to investigate AJIO scam

Business

Delhi High Court directs police to investigate AJIO scam

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

AJIO is owned by Reliance Industries

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, to investigate a widespread scam that involves fraudulent money collection, under the guise of online fashion and lifestyle brand AJIO. Criminals are said to utilize prize money schemes and scratch cards/coupons to deceive people, convincing them to deposit money for these schemes. The court's order follows a complaint filed by Reliance Industries, the operator of the e-commerce platform (www.ajio.com).

Scammers exploit scratch cards and prize schemes

Perpetrators of the scam scammed the victims to deposit sums ranging from Rs. 5,000-10 lakh, claiming that they would be eligible to cash in scratch cards, once they make a deposit. The scammers used multiple mobile numbers and bank accounts to receive these deposits. They were convincing enough to make the recipients unable to distinguish them from legitimate AJIO communications. The court has ordered the freezing of the accounts, KYC details, and account statements from inception to date.

Reliance Industries files complaint against 6 fraudsters

Reliance Industries filed a complaint against six entities, accusing them of sending fraudulent calls/messages under the name "AJIO Online Shopping Pvt Ltd," via a Kolkata-based address, and duping unsuspecting customers of their money. The complaint is aimed at the protection of the "AJIO" mark and logo. The Delhi HC has directed the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell to take quick action in accordance with the law.

Share this timeline