Brij Bhushan case: Delhi Police seeks evidence from 5 countries

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

WFI chief allegedly harassed female wrestlers during international tournaments

The Delhi Police has written to the wrestling federations of five countries seeking information and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage related to the sexual harassment accusations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to the Hindustan Times, the women grapplers in their complaint claimed that Singh harassed them during tournaments in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Police to file chargesheet against Singh by July 15

Reports said the police sent the notices overseas within a week of lodging the First Information Report (FIR) against Singh in April. However, the matter came to light recently. This comes as the police prepare to file a chargesheet against Singh by Thursday. Last week, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured the protesting wrestlers that the police investigation would be completed by the deadline.

Police have recorded statements from over 200 people so far

As per reports, the Delhi Police may not receive details from the said countries before June 15. In that case, they will likely file a supplementary chargesheet with information from abroad. Furthermore, officials have reportedly recorded statements from more than 200 people, including protesters, coaches, referees, and Singh's colleagues at the WFI, in connection with the case.

Cops asked complainants to prove audio, visual evidence

The Hindustan Times report added that the Delhi Police has asked two of the seven complainants to provide photographs, audio, and video as evidence to support their harassment allegations against Singh. On Sunday, four female wrestlers reportedly gave audio and visual proof to back their accusations. To note, top wrestlers have paused their protest until Thursday following their meeting with Thakur on June 7.

