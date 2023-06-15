India

Brij Bhushan charged for sexual harassment, no evidence for POCSO

Brij Bhushan charged for sexual harassment, no evidence for POCSO

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 15, 2023 | 03:22 pm 2 min read

Stating an absence of corroborative evidence in the POCSO case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police filed a cancellation report

Stating an absence of corroborative evidence in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed a cancellation report in the Patiala House Court. It also submitted a chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday accusing Singh of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, among other charges.

Why does this story matter?

Initially, two FIRs were filed against the outgoing chief of the WFI in April. One of the FIRs lodged against Singh was based on a complaint by a minor wrestler's father, charging him under the POCSO Act. However, weeks later, the complainant said that he filed a false case against Singh because his daughter lost the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trial final.

Cancellation report based on complainant, daughter's statement: Delhi Police

The next hearing in the POCSO case is scheduled for July 4. Reportedly, the 1,500-page chargesheet filed against Singh includes sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police said the cancellation report was "based on the statement...by the complainant who was the father of the alleged victim as well as on the statement of the victim itself."

Chargesheet 'weak,' claim sources

The chargesheet reportedly contains statements from 180 people. Meanwhile, sections in the chargesheet refer to assault with intent to outrage modesty, making sexual remarks, stalking, and criminal intimidation, respectively. Regardless, a Times of India report quoting sources said that the chargesheet was "weak."

Singh claimed POCSO Act 'misused' against him

Notably, after the POCSO case was filed, Singh claimed that the act was misused against him and he will "force the government to change it." Following this, seers from Ayodhya announced a rally in Singh's support calling for amending the POCSO Act. The other FIR filed by adult wrestlers accused Singh of allegedly molesting them at various wrestling events between 2012 and 2022.

Share this timeline