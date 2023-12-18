Allahabad High Court reserves order on Shahi Idgah Masjid survey

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:21 pm Dec 18, 202307:21 pm

The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order regarding a preliminary survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid near the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. This came after the Muslim side argued their petition on the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. Moreover, a three-member court-appointed advocate commissioner team reportedly could not decide the form of survey to be conducted.

Why does this story matter?

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) recently surveyed the Gyanvapi Mosque adjoining the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Both are among the many mosques that Hindu right-wing groups claim were previously temples destroyed by Muslim "invaders." After its formation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly fanned the issue in the 1980s and 1990s as a purported reclamation project.

ASI report submitted to Allahabad High Court

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay an Allahabad HC order that allowed Shahi Idgah Masjid's primary survey by a court-monitored three-member team. Separately, an ASI report in sealed cover on the issue was also submitted to the high court. The petitioners will likely be given a copy of the ASI report on Thursday along with a copy of the SC order.

Muslim petitioners contesting case in Supreme Court

To recall, in December 2022, a Mathura court ordered the ASI to survey the mosque, but the Muslim side moved the Allahabad HC, which declined to stay the survey. They then approached the SC. Previously, Muslim petitioners sought the survey appeal's dismissal, citing the Places of Worship Act, 1991—which mandates the status quo on religious places as it was at the time of independence.

Claims by Hindu side about Shahi Idgah Masjid

The Hindu side has reportedly claimed the Shahi Idgah Mosque, built in the 17th century, has some Hindu motifs. These allegedly include engravings of lotus and shapes resembling the Sheshnag—a serpentine demigod in Hindu mythology. They said these are proof that the mosque was built by destroying the Katra Keshav Dev Temple. Notably, there are 18 cases related to the dispute before the HC.

Agreement between Hindus, Muslims in 1968

Reportedly, in 1968, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust signed an agreement on the disputed, nearly 13.4-acre land. Per this, around 10.9 acres of land was designated for rebuilding the Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple, and the remaining 2.5 acres for the existing mosque. However, the Hindu side has now sought full ownership of the contested 13.37 acres of land.