Liquor scam case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal on Thursday

By Riya Baibhawi 08:08 pm Dec 18, 202308:08 pm

Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for questioning in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. The ED previously summoned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on November 2, but he skipped it, claiming a conspiracy by the ruling government. Two senior AAP leaders—ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh—have already been arrested in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The ED previously claimed Kejriwal colluded with those involved in the alleged scam, which is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) separately. To recall, in April, the CBI grilled him for nearly nine hours. On the other hand, on December 1, the AAP commenced a campaign seeking public opinion on whether Kejriwal should govern from jail or resign if arrested.

Kejriwal can only skip summons thrice

The current laws allow an individual to skip summonses thrice, after which the probe agency can get a non-bailable warrant against him. To note, Kejriwal and his party members have been claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government was conspiring to get him arrested. Arrested Rajya Sabha MP Singh also claimed there was a "big conspiracy to trap" the Delhi CM.

Earlier, SC questioned ED why AAP wasn't accused

The ED's fresh summons to Kejriwal is expected to trigger once again a debate around the AAP's involvement in the purported scam. So far, no political party has been charged for any scam in the country. In October, the Supreme Court questioned the ED about the AAP's role in the alleged scam. It asked why the party wasn't made an accused if it benefited.

What we know about Delhi liquor policy scam

The AAP-led Delhi government introduced the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 in November 2021. Under it, the government withdrew from the alcohol business and permitted private operators to run liquor stores. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an investigation alleging irregularities in its formulation. The CBI filed an FIR, based on which the ED launched its probe. The policy was scrapped in July 2022.

Sisodia, Singh arrested earlier this year

Sisodia has been in jail since February, while Singh was arrested in October. They are accused of being key conspirators in the alleged scam of the now-scrapped policy that resulted in cartelization. Ineligible players were allegedly granted liquor licenses in lieu of kickbacks, which were used for the AAP's 2022 Goa election campaign. Several BJP leaders earlier speculated that Kejriwal's arrest was also "imminent."