Azam Khan, son convicted in 2019 fake birth certificate case

1/3

India 1 min read

Azam Khan, son convicted in 2019 fake birth certificate case

By Riya Baibhawi 06:36 pm Oct 18, 202306:36 pm

Khan has been awarded seven years in jail

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Azam Khan, was awarded a seven-year prison term in the 2019 fake birth certificate case by the MP-MLA court on Wednesday. His wife, Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam, were also convicted and sent to seven years in jail. Last year, Khan was released after serving two years in jail for hate speech.

2/3

Watch: SP leader Khan after sentencing

3/3

2019 fake Birth certificate case

Per Deccan Herald, Khan was accused of furnishing two fake birth certificates while filing his nomination during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. He contested from the Swar seat and emerged victorious in the poll. However, a complaint against him was filed by BJP MLA Akash Saxena. His election was later canceled, and a by-poll was held for the seat.