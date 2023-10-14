Uttar Pradesh: Uncle arrested for reportedly murdering 8-year-old niece

Missing for 2 days, eight-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh

The dead body of an eight-year-old girl was reportedly recovered from a pond by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday. As per the news outlet India Today, the victim had gone missing nearly two days ago. The girl's body has been sent for a postmortem, and the police have arrested the accused.

Family tensions lead to victim's death: Report

The accused has been identified as the girl's uncle, Karan Soni. He reportedly killed her over a domestic dispute. The victim's mother allegedly lived with her children at the accused man's home for the past one and a half months. It is also learned that Soni had an ongoing family feud and was upset with his sister-in-law and wife.

Victim's uncle reportedly strangled her to death

According to reports, the accused man took the eight-year-old girl to an isolated spot on Wednesday. He then allegedly strangled the girl to death and dumped her body in a pond. Just days ago, the Ghaziabad Police arrested a man for the alleged sexual assault and murder of his seven-year-old niece. She was smothered to death after she resisted his inappropriate groping, the police said on Saturday.

Similar incident involving 8-year-old boy's murder in UP

In another incident, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on Wednesday afternoon. News outlet The Times of India reported that he was found dead on Thursday after a sodomy attempt in a cane field in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. What is more shocking is that the accused in the case is the victim's 17-year-old neighbor.

Accused confessed to murdering victim during police interrogation

The police filed an FIR after the victim's family reportedly received a ransom call on Thursday afternoon. During their probe, the police traced the mobile number used to make the ransom call to a 17-year-old school dropout living in the same neighborhood. The accused was detained for interrogation, where he confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the eight-year-old.