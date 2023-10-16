UP cop suspended over pro-Palestine post on social media

1/5

India 2 min read

UP cop suspended over pro-Palestine post on social media

By Riya Baibhawi Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 11:30 pm Oct 16, 202311:30 pm

India has called for peaceful co-existence of Israel and Palestine

A cop in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly suspended on Monday over his pro-Palestine social media post as the war between Israel and Palestinian terror outfit Hamas continues. Constable Suhail Ansari made a fundraising appeal for Palestinians through Facebook, following which disciplinary action was taken. While no links were established between Ansari and any terror group, an inquiry has been initiated to probe his activities.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

While many Indians have been expressing their opinions on the conflict, public servants, especially cops, might face severe consequences if found guilty of making such posts, particularly those opposed to India's stand. After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned "terrorist attacks." The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has claimed about 4,000 lives and left thousands injured.

3/5

What Ansari's post was about

In his Facebook post, Ansari had requested donations for conflict-hit Palestinians. He also requested people to repost his fundraising request. "Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1. All Donations Are Directly Sent To... Add To Story To Help Save Palestine (sic)," he reportedly posted. Ansari is a resident of Bareilly and was serving in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district when he was suspended.

4/5

Strict vigilance in UP

The case comes days after the UP government announced severe action against anyone sharing social media posts supporting Palestine. Per Deccan Herald, the police in the state were also instructed to inform Muslim clerics that any attempt to incite sentiments that are in contrast to India's stand on the war would not be tolerated. Cops were also asked to monitor social media posts strictly.

5/5

Israel-Hamas conflict enters day 10

The Israel-Hamas war on Monday entered its 10th day as the death toll crossed 4,000. Over 1,400 have been killed in Israel, while the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said at least 2,670 Palestinians have lost their lives. After Hamas's surprise attack, Israel launched retaliatory strikes targeting the outfit's posts in Gaza, cutting off water, electricity, and food to the region.