Israel kills Hamas military chief's family members in airstrike

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:20 pm Oct 11, 2023

Israel airstrike has killed Hamas military chief's family members in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight reportedly struck Hamas military chief Mohammad Deif's father's home in the Al-Furkan neighborhood of the region. According to local media, the attack killed Deif's several relatives, including his father and brother, in the Khan Younis area. On Wednesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed to have struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furkan area.

No word on 'most wanted person' Deif: Reports

According to Arab media, the IDF struck Deif's father's home, killing his brother Abdel-Fattah Diab, his son Midhat, and his granddaughter Hala. However, there is no word on Deif, who is considered one of Israel's "most wanted persons" despite being a shadowy figure in Hamas leadership. Notably, the IDF carried out the attack near the village of Kizan-a-Nagar in the southern Gaza Strip.

Who is Deif

Deif was reportedly born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza in 1965 when the region was under Egypt's control. Per the BBC, Deif was a young man when Hamas was founded. He reportedly joined the group in the late 1980s. "Committed to armed resistance against Israel, Deif quickly rose to prominence within Hamas's military unit," reads a 2021 BBC profile of him.

Deif survived 5 Israeli assassinations: Reports

Deif reportedly holds a degree in science from the Islamic University in Gaza. He also displayed an interest in the arts and entertainment. Deif is popularly known as the "cat with nine lives" because he reportedly survived five assassination bids from Israel, some of which left him seriously injured. In 2014, his wife, seven-month-old son, and three-year-old daughter were killed by an Israeli airstrike.

Deif released video message about Hamas attacks

In most of the videos, Deif is either disguised or only a shadow of himself is visible. He does not make use of the latest digital devices, like cell phones. On Saturday, Hamas launched hundreds of missiles toward Israel in a massive and unprecedented offensive. Deif's voice was allegedly heard in a video message in which Hamas blamed the attack on Gaza's 16-year blockade.