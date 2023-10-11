No specific information on Iran's role in Hamas attack: US

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:49 am Oct 11, 202311:49 am

The US says there is no specific information on the role of Iran in latest Hamas attack

The United States (US) on Tuesday said that there was "no specific information" that would implicate Iran in the recent terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel, PTI reported. However, the White House reportedly asserted that Iran was complicit "in a broad sense" in financially supporting the military wing of Hamas. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden extended the US's full support to Israel and warned its adversaries, saying they shouldn't take advantage of the crisis.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after some media reports accused Iran of supporting Hamas in launching the attack against Israel. On Saturday, Palestinian terror group Hamas launched over 5,000 rockets toward Israel and deployed terrorists across the border in an unprecedented offensive. Despite its renowned intelligence and military prowess, Israel was caught off-guard. In response, Israel mobilized 300,000 troops for retaliatory strikes against Hamas in Gaza. So far, over 3,000 people have reportedly died in the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas.

Can't link Iran to recent attack: US NSA Jake Sullivan

Addressing the media on Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "I laid out our view, which is the broad complicity based on the longstanding support that Hamas is giving to Iran." He clarified that the US currently has no specific information linking Iran to the recent attack. "At this time, we don't have that information. We may gain that information in the hours and days ahead, but we don't presently have it."

Sullivan says 'no higher priority' than safety of hostage Americans

Sullivan added that the White House is currently unable to confirm the exact number or condition of American citizens possibly held hostage by Hamas terrorists. While over 20 US nationals are still missing, it doesn't necessarily mean they're all hostages, he said. According to him, the US government is working tirelessly to gather information and will share updates as they become available. Sullivan assured that there was "no higher priority than the safety of American citizens" being held hostage soverseas.

Biden extends support to Israel, warns adversaries

Biden has also strongly condemned the attack by Hamas, calling it a "pure, unadulterated evil" act. He extended full support from the US to Israel to defend its territory. He also reportedly warned adversaries not to exploit the crisis, stating, "I have one word: Don't. Don't." Since the crisis began, Biden has reportedly spoken to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thrice. Sullivan claimed that Biden has held 17 calls and meetings with his national security team since the attacks began.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan from Wednesday to Friday to meet with Israeli officials and address the situation firsthand. "The secretary looks forward to meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government and continuing the discussions he and the president have been having with them since the initial attacks on Saturday," he added.