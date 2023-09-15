General Motors, Ford, Stellantis hit by auto workers' strike

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

President Joe Biden has stepped in to negotiate with the automakers and the Union leaders (Photo credit: United Auto Workers)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has gone on strike at three major assembly plants of General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis in the US. This move came into effect as a result of the failure to reach a deal on a new labor contract. About 12,700 workers will go on strike, impacting production and revenue for the three Detroit-based automakers. "The UAW Stand Up Strike begins at all three of the Big Three," the union said in a post.

Bold demands from UAW challenge the automakers

UAW President Shawn Fain has been negotiating with all three automakers simultaneously and has shown little willingness to compromise on the union's demands. Key proposals from the union include 40% hourly pay increases, a reduced 32-hour work week, a shift back to traditional pensions, and the elimination of compensation tiers. Fain initially announced targeted strike plans on Wednesday night, selecting plants that produce highly profitable vehicles for General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

Inadequate offers from carmakers ignited labor unrest

The automakers have made record proposals that address some of the UAW's ambitious demands but not all of them. Specifically, the companies have offered wage increases of roughly 20%, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), altered profit-sharing bonuses, and enhanced vacation and family leave enhancements. However, the union has found these offers inadequate, leading to the decision to go on strike. This will also cause financial hardship for workers who will not receive pay during the strike.

President Joe Biden steps in to pacify the situation

President Joe Biden has stepped in to negotiate with Fain and the leaders of the Detroit automakers. Despite his involvement, it became clear late Thursday that a deal would not be reached. The automakers have shown little movement from the union's initial demands, and the union has made it clear that unless they agree to its terms, a work stoppage is imminent. The government may intervene to resolve the strike, but the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain.

