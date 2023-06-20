Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate debuts with digital apps, selfie camera

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 20, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate gets a selfie camera inside (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 version of its E-Class Estate. It will go on sale in Europe later this year. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a posh cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, including a selfie camera. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate arrives with better tech features, more space for passengers, and a group of third-party applications for the first time. In Europe, the vehicle will be retailed alongside the E-Class Saloon and should witness decent sales. Its arrival in India seems unclear. To note, rumors are going around that Mercedes-Benz might discontinue wagons after 2030.

The car offers a hexagonal grille and connected taillamps

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-lined hexagonal grille, sweptback headlights, and wide air vents. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and 17-inch to 21-inch wheel options. Connected taillamps and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,949mm long, 1,880mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,961mm.

Multiple powertrain options are available

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (204hp/320Nm) linked to an electric motor (23hp/205Nm). There is also a 2.0-liter diesel mill with a mild-hybrid setup that makes 197hp/440Nm and a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 312hp. A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 231km/h.

The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof and MBUX infotainment system

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate has a luxurious cabin, featuring a video camera mounted on the dashboard, a massive center console, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses the third-generation MBUX infotainment system with a voice assistant and augmented reality (AR) support. Level-four driverless technology and a digital app suite comprising Angry Birds, TikTok, and Zoom are also available.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2024 E-Class Estate at the time of its launch. However, in Europe, it should start at around €54,960 (roughly Rs. 49.3 lakh).

