Kia Seltos (facelift) to debut in India on July 4

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 19, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos will get 3 engine options (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced that the facelifted Seltos will debut in India on July 4. It will go on sale by the end of the month. The car will flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, offer new tech-based facilities, and shall get petrol as well as diesel engine choices. So, what can we expect from the vehicle? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Kia Seltos is getting its first major update since its debut in 2019. The vehicle will deliver better looks, more features, and improved performance in comparison to its predecessor. The introduction of the new version will surely boost the car's sales. Here, it will take on Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, MG Astor, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The car will offer 17-inch wheels and connected taillamps

The 2023 Kia Seltos will sport a larger chrome-finished grille, swept-back headlights with LED DRLs, a lengthy bonnet, and a tweaked bumper with fog light housings. It will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A redesigned tailgate, taillamps connected by an LED light bar, a faux skid plate, and two exhaust tips will grace the rear.

Three engine choices should be available

The facelifted Kia Seltos should get a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (115hp/144Nm), and another 1.5-liter diesel unit (116hp/250Nm). Transmission duties might be taken care of by a manual, an iMT, a DCT, and a CVT gearbox.

The SUV will get ADAS and panoramic sunroof

The 2023 Kia Seltos will have a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring sleeker AC vents, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a dual 10.25-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Six airbags, an ADAS suite, vehicle stability management, and hill-assist control will ensure the safety of the passengers.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the 2023 Kia Seltos will be announced at the time of its launch in India. It should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

