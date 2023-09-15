Hunter Biden indicted: A look at controversies surrounding him

Hunter Biden indicted: A look at controversies surrounding him

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 15, 2023 | 01:53 pm 3 min read

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three criminal counts related to gun possession, marking the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child

Hunter Biden, son of United States (US) President Joe Biden, has been indicted on three criminal counts related to gun possession, marking the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child. The charges include making false statements on a US federal firearms form to purchase a gun and possessing a firearm despite using illegal drugs. While he has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and claims to be clean now, we take a look at the controversies surrounding him.

Why does this story matter?

The charges add another layer of drama to the 2024 US presidential campaign, where President Biden is likely to contest against former president and firebrand Republican Donald Trump, who is also facing four upcoming criminal trials. Being the son of a Democrat, Hunter has been facing targeted attacks from Republicans and Trump. His foreign business dealings have faced scrutiny, and he has been accused of wrongdoing in Ukraine and China.

Allegations of conflict of interest

President Biden has maintained that he did not discuss foreign business dealings with Hunter and has emphasized the independence of the Department of Justice in investigating his family members. The inquiry has faced scrutiny from Republicans, with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistle-blowers alleging that the department hindered the probe for political reasons. Trump and other Republicans also alleged conflicts of interest related to Hunter's position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma when his father was vice president.

Calls for Biden's impeachment

Hunter's life has been marred by alcoholism, drug addiction, and legal troubles. The 53-year-old has also never held a position at the White House or worked on his father's campaigns. His legal troubles have the potential to impact Joe Biden's presidency, with Republican-led House committees investigating his foreign business dealings and some Republicans pushing for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. However, there is no evidence that the president personally benefited from his son's activities.

Personal photos, files leaked publicly

Hunter has written about battling addiction and dealing with the death of his elder brother, Beau, seen as President Biden's political heir, in his memoir Beautiful Things. His father's enemies reportedly doxxed him with his personal photos, files, and emails from his laptop. The Department of Justice also probed his earnings, to the tune of millions of dollars, from his foreign investments. President Biden has publicly defended his son and his struggles with drugs.

Troubled childhood and relationships

When Hunter was three, he was in a car crash that killed his mother and infant sister. He has three kids with his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, and a son with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. Hunter also briefly dated Hallie Olivere Biden, his elder brother's widow. He has a daughter out of wedlock with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, who sued him for child support. For years, his daughter's identity was kept hidden amid a legal dispute over paternity.

Rehab and alleged kickbacks

In his court appearance in July, Hunter disclosed that his substance abuse had sent him to rehab six times in the last 20 years. He worked in government, banking, and lobbying before landing at a family-controlled hedge fund and eventually starting his international business consultancy. The emails leaked from his hard drive allegedly showed that he received $10 million from a Chinese billionaire for "introductions." A Bursima advisor also allegedly thanked Hunter for inviting him to meet President Biden.

